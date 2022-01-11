12,000 euros, the price to arrange the marriage with a girl in Mexico

When Nayeli, from 13 yearsShe ran away from home to hide with her boyfriend, she knew there was no going back. The townspeople the would ostracize and her family would deny her, as if she had never existed. For her parents, dishonor It wasn’t just because she rejected the marriage they had arranged. In addition, they would have to return to the husband’s family the 200,000 pesos (8,400 euros) that they paid for the union to take place. The couple was found in the morning and locked in a dungeon. The NGOs arrived hours later and managed to free them. This is not an isolated case. In at least 60 mountain communities of Warrior, a Mexican state in the Pacific, a centennial tradition which reduces to girls to objects that can be bought for thousands of euros – financed by remittances from expatriate neighbors in the United States – or as head of cattle.

In the mountainous area of ​​Guerrero, one of the poorest regions of the country, This practice is known as “the dowry”. According to the locals, the girls they are coveted because “the moon has not touched them”, that is, their first menstrual period. That, in the eyes of the families involved in the transaction, makes them more valuable. Horror stories like Nayeli’s don’t usually end with a happy ending. According to the figures of the Institute of Statistics of Mexico, Guerrero concentrates 30% of the child marriages and it has a rate of 22 pregnancies for every 100,000 girls. The data is more heartbreaking if one considers that only 2.71% of the country’s population lives in the state.

Escaping from the mountain is a feat: there is poor communication with the main roads and there are places that are impassable due to the domain of the drug trafficking. Social stigma too it pushes the minors to accept the union. As a central argument, the defenders of the dowry charge against the little ones with a mantra that is repeated ad nauseam: “I paid for it.” Nail Arias, a lawyer from the Tlachinollan Mountain Human Rights Center, has intervened many times to break free those who refused marriage and ended up locked up. “In these communities there is a strong stigma. Those who reject the practice are called crazy [prostitutas] who want to walk on the street, “laments Arias on the other end of the phone.

No protocols to protect children

Angélica, a 15-year-old Me’phaa indigenous woman from the Dos Ríos community, in the municipality of Cochoapa el Grande (15,000 inhabitants), fled home with her 70-year-old grandmother. Both were imprisoned by the community police when the former fled later. to resist the violation of his father-in-law up to four times. Her husband, who later migrated to the United States, paid 120,000 pesos (5,000 euros) for her. The authorities of these towns argue that these abuse are actually a perfectly legal practice. The Mexican Constitution protects the figure of the “uses and customs” of indigenous localities.

The dowry is all a ritual showing the worst of the normalization of the sexism. To formalize the agreement, the two families meet at a large table to count the cash. As a celebration, a cow is killed and celebrated with alcohol and live music. In the end, the future wives are handed over, as if they were merchandise.

As child marriages are prohibited in civil codes, families agree on their word. Without any registration. This makes the work of the NGOs impossible and generates a black figure that escapes from official statistics. In the absence of the State in places such as the Guerrero mountain, the dowry continues without any authority being able to show resistance. Or as Arias sums it up: “There are no care protocols.” In cases like those of Nayeli or Angélica, the associations that rescue them see no choice but to deliver them to state children’s centers.

A problem minimized by the authorities

According to data from the Tlachinollan Center, the 50% of marriages are between underage couples (between 12 and 15 years old) and prices range from 6,200 to 12,600 euros. Last month, when asked about it, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador minimized the problem: “It is not the rule, it can be the exception“and criticized the media that have documented these cases:”[Es] a campaign by those who do not know the communities or the cultures of the peoples “.

For Hermelinda Tiburcio, a historical activist for the rights of indigenous women and who heads the K’inal Antzetik association in Guerrero, the president’s words only show ignorance. Tiburcio, 44, from the Yoloxochitl community, estimates that 100% of the women of her generation were given to a husband they did not want. “I dare to say that today it continues to happen in 8% of the cases,” he criticizes.

President López Obrador, very given to slogans, often repeats a phrase that has accompanied him since his years in the opposition: “First the poor.” Associations such as Tlachinollan and K’inal Antzetik have insisted that in order to end the dowry, much deeper things must be addressed, such as poverty in the Mountain. Money for forced marriages, which comes in the form of remittances from the United States, ends up financing asphalt roads and concrete houses. Paradoxically, it is thanks to a despicable practice that the needs of peoples who have been left to their own devices for decades are being met. Activists of the stature of Hermelinda Tiburcio and Nail Arias agree that if the root problem is not attacked, more and more minors will continue to be a trade.