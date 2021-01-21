Solar energy will help resolve the problem of pollution that has been troubling the globe

Initially, the idea of utilizing solar energy to generate electricity was an arguable idea that people expressed their difference in opinions. Early adopters and those motivated by change readily started thinking about the new technology and how it would shape the energy industry. On the other hand, some people were pessimistic about this idea concluding that it would not be viable. However, statistics have changed, and those who supported the concept can attest to solar energy benefits. Moreover, the commercial production of the energy to meet the consumers’ demands has surprised those who were against the idea. Solar energy is the most cost-effective source of energy currently.

Carbon Brief, a new entrant in the solar energy sector, is currently offering the most affordable electricity. Solar energy comes from the solar panels hoisted on the rooftops or in the fields that generate commercial purposes. The panels receive solar radiation and convert it to electricity for distribution to various units and systems requiring electricity. Initially, this technology was expensive to utilize but has become affordable after the recent enquiries by other energy companies seeking to enter the solar energy industry. Solar technology changes yearly and people have come to like the new developments that researchers and engineers came to within the industry. Additionally, solar energy minimizes greenhouse gas emissions and carbon emissions that emerge from fossil fuel consumption, which have been the most dependable sources for decades.

Solar energy helps minimize emissions globally because the energy sources generating numerous emissions are slowly fading out. For example, the impending ban on vehicles that utilize petrol and diesel has forced the gas station owners to start investing in renewables to prevent their circumstantial eviction from their businesses. Solar panels have proved to be effective in minimizing pollution since they run on less water and create less air pollution. Additionally, they do not require the combustion of fossil fuels like coal-fired power plants; hence no carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that a third of the greenhouse gas emissions emerge from electricity production. The other percentage is a result of burning fossil fuels and other materials like natural gas. Moreover, solar energy does not discard its waste into water bodies or the air making it the most efficient energy source with less pollution. Statistics indicate that close to 17 million metric tons of carbon gases are generated from this industry every year. This quantity would greatly reduce if ongoing solar energy projects became operational.