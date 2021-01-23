UK to Prepare Adequately for Cold Season with renewable Energy Plans

The end of 2020 was as unpredictable as the year itself. During the last days of 2020, the renewable industry experienced a drastic realization wing to a drop in wind speeds. On the Boxing Day of 2020, the UK was subject to a decrease in wind energy supply due to a preeminent cold snap that caused a halt to all wind purposed energy prospects. However, this came after a previous record of having the highest realized amount of power generated from the industry since its launch. Reports show that the time difference between these two incidents spans over a week, which helped usher in the coldest period of the 20th century.

This event led to a rise in energy recorded followed by a calm spell a few weeks later when winds disappeared, with subzero temperatures and heavy snowfall kicking off 2021. This led to a demand for heating and power rising just when the conditions for wind sourced green energy production shrank. The outcome was a significant disappointment over the renewable energy capacity and caused many people to stay at home

The UK undergoes its most pressuring times during these periods of reduced energy generation, especially on its national grid. These are periods when demand for heat surge due to the cold with regularly low speed and very light winds. In such situations, the occurring weather patterns come during times when the general region experiences high pressure forcing waves of cold slow winds from Russia and Scandinavia to flow and balance the pressure deficit.

While working on comparing the UK’s climate, scientists attest that the occurrence usually happens in February. The onsets are usually followed by snowstorms and transport disruption brought about by the long cold-weather season associated with such incidents. According to the British media coverage, the phenomena are a unique occurrence that garnered a designated name, the “Beast from the East.” The occurrences affected the UK’s largest offshore wind turbine operators stationed around the North Sea.

Additionally, experts state that the low winds and cloud cover led to little wind and solar energy generation, prompting the country’s energy-generating firms to increase their output to deliver extra power or be subjected to possible blacks-outs. The National Grid – UK’s electricity system operator backed this claim stating that the country faced severe problems that required drastic measures of control. This year’s cold snap was more so felt because the country departed from its reliance on fossil fuel sources of energy. Past currencies of hikes in energy demand and tight supply margins were sufficiently addressed by increasing fossil fuel sources’ output.