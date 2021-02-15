Cyber Insurance Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026 | Chubb, XL Group, Beazley

Latest published market study on Global Cyber Insurance Market with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with View points extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance & Liberty Mutual.

Get ready to identify the pros and cons of regulatory framework, local reforms and its impact on the Industry. Know how Leaders in Cyber Insurance are keeping themselves one step forward with our latest survey analysis Click to get Global Cyber Insurance Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1634521-global-cyber-insurance-market-12

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.

In 2018, the global Cyber Insurance market size was 2920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cyber Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Major highlights from the Study along with most frequently asked questions:

1) What so unique about this Global Cyber Insurance Assessment?

Market Factor Analysis: In this economic slowdown & due to COVID-19 Outbreak, impact on various industries is huge. Moreover, the growing cases of COVID-19 all across the globe has increased the demand & supply gap as a resultant of sluggish supply chain and production line .

Market Concentration: Includes C4 Index, HHI, Comparative Cyber Insurance Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y), Major Companies, Emerging Players with Heat Map Analysis

Market Entropy: Randomness of the market highlighting aggressive steps that players are taking to overcome current scenario. Development activity and steps like expansions, technological advancement, M&A, joint ventures, launches are highlighted here.

Patent Analysis: Comparison of patents issued by each players per year.

Peer Analysis: An evaluation of players by financial metrics such as EBITDA, Net Profit, Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segmented Market Share, Assets etc to understand management effectiveness, operation and liquidity status.

2)Why only few Companies are profiled in the report?

Industry standards like NAICS, ICB etc are considered to derive the most important manufacturers. More emphasis is given on SMEs that are emerging and evolving in the market with their product presence and technological upgraded modes, current version includes players like “AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance & Liberty Mutual” etc and many more.

** Companies reported may vary subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1634521-global-cyber-insurance-market-12

3) What details will competitive landscape will provide?

A value proposition chapter to gauge Cyber Insurance market. 2-Page profiles of all listed company with 3 to 5 years financial data to track and comparison of business overview, product specification etc.

4) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Country that are included in the analysis are United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

** Countries of primary interest can be added if missing.

5) Is it possible to limit/customize scope of study to applications of our interest?

Yes, general version of study is broad, however if you have limited application in your scope & target, then study can also be customize to only those application. As of now it covers applications Financial Institutions, Retail and Wholesale, Healthcare, Business Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Others.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time may vary.

To comprehend Global Cyber Insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cyber Insurance market is analyzed across major global regions. Customized study by specific regional or country can be provided, usually client prefers below • North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

• Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

• Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1634521-global-cyber-insurance-market-12

Basic Segmentation Details

Global Cyber Insurance Product Types In-Depth: , Stand-alone Cyber Insurance & Packaged Cyber Insurance

Global Cyber Insurance Major Applications/End users: Financial Institutions, Retail and Wholesale, Healthcare, Business Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Others

Geographical Analysis: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America & Rest of World

For deep analysis of Cyber Insurance Market Size, Competition Analysis is provided which includes Revenue (M USD) by Players (2018-2019) & Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2019) complimented with concentration rate.

Complete Purchase of Global Cyber Insurance Report 2020 at Revised Offered Price @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1634521

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Cyber Insurance Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter