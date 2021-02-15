Same-day Delivery Market Swot Analysis By Key Players : UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting

Latest published market study on Global Same-day Delivery Market with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with View points extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, Express Courier, LaserShip, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, Power Link Delivery, Prestige Delivery & CitySprint.

The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.

Market development depends on e-commerce adoption and geographical population distribution in the world.

Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.

Same-day delivery offers large upside potential for retailers and logistics providers alike

The introduction of same-day delivery will take the online shopping experience of customers in the metropolitan areas of Western Europe to a new level of onvenience. The product variety available online from specialized e-tailers (e.g., redcoon for consumer electronics) combined with the price transparency that e-commerce offers (e.g., via product search machines) and same-day product availability is a powerful customer value proposition. However, given the increased complexity of same-day delivery across logistics operations, prices for same-day delivery are likely to remain at a level well above the current price level for standard next-day delivery.

Retailers have a same-day delivery ?sweet spot? with their existing local infrastructure, particularly shops and warehouses in or close to metropolitan areas. The proximity to the end customer enables them to provide customers with delivery on the day of the purchase, ideally combined with an option for a time window. Most retailers have already added an e-commerce channel to their traditional bricks-and-mortar sales approach. The combination with same-day delivery could help to win back some of the customers that have been lost to online shopping over the last decade.

Finally, same-day delivery is both an immense opportunity and an operational challenge for logistics providers who are the natural partner for same-day delivery on a broad scale due to their existing network and scale advantages. The underlying trends of increasing e-commerce adoption and urbanization will create a strong urge for evolution from the current next-day standard in B2C parcel to same-day. Logistics providers need to position themselves for the upcoming transformation, adapting their networks from overnight sorting and next-day delivery to same-day capability. In addition there is an opportunity to expand into fulfillment services given the need for minimal pick and pack lead times to enable same-day delivery.

In 2018, the global Same-day Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Same-day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Market Factor Analysis: In this economic slowdown & due to COVID-19 Outbreak, impact on various industries is huge. Moreover, the growing cases of COVID-19 all across the globe has increased the demand & supply gap as a resultant of sluggish supply chain and production line.

Market Concentration: Includes C4 Index, HHI, Comparative Same-day Delivery Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y), Major Companies, Emerging Players with Heat Map Analysis

Market Entropy: Randomness of the market highlighting aggressive steps that players are taking to overcome current scenario. Development activity and steps like expansions, technological advancement, M&A, joint ventures, launches are highlighted here.

Patent Analysis: Comparison of patents issued by each players per year.

Peer Analysis: An evaluation of players by financial metrics such as EBITDA, Net Profit, Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segmented Market Share, Assets etc to understand management effectiveness, operation and liquidity status.

Country that are included in the analysis are United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Yes, general version of study is broad, however if you have limited application in your scope & target, then study can also be customize to only those application. As of now it covers applications Food & Consumer.

To comprehend Global Same-day Delivery market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Same-day Delivery market is analyzed across major global regions.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

• Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

• Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

Basic Segmentation Details

Global Same-day Delivery Product Types In-Depth: , B2B & B2C

Global Same-day Delivery Major Applications/End users: Food & Consumer

Geographical Analysis: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America & Rest of World

