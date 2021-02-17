Drive by Wire Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Drive by Wire Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Drive by Wire market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total revenue, total sales, key products, instrumental factors, and challenges. The reporting data comes from extensive primary and secondary sources of information with a reliable comprehensive view of the Drive by Wire market. The research report relies on global governance bodies as the primary data sources with independent analysis of projections and objective estimates of growth.

Global Drive by Wire Market is valued approximately USD 17.3 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The prominent Companies Covered in the Market Report

Bosch

Continental

Zf

Infineon

Nexteer

Cts

Ficosa

Kongsberg

Hitachi Automotive

Curtiss-Wright

Brake-By-Wire

Park-By-Wire

Shift-By-Wire

Steer-By-Wire

Throttle-By-Wire By Sensor Type:

Brake Pedal Sensor

Hand Wheel Angle Sensor

Gear Shift Position Sensor

Pinion Angle Sensor

Park Sensor

Throttle Pedal Sensor

Throttle Position Sensor By Component:

Actuator

Electronic Control Unit (Ecu)

Engine Control Module (Ecm)

Electronic Throttle Control Module (Etcm)

Electronic Transmission Control Unit (Etcu)

Feedback Motor

Parking Pawl By On-Highway Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)

Truck

Bus By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev) By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:

Agriculture Tractors

Construction & Mining Equipment

Forklift By Autonomous Vehicle:

Brake By Wire

Park-By-Wire

Shift-By-Wire

Steer-By-Wire

Throttle-By-Wire