Concrete Floorings Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Sika, QUICK-STEP, MERCADIER

The report titled Global Concrete Floorings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Concrete Floorings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Concrete Floorings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Concrete Floorings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Concrete Floorings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Concrete Floorings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Floorings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Floorings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Floorings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Floorings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Floorings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Floorings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sika, QUICK-STEP, MERCADIER, DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC., Groupe LafargeHolcim, Dutcal, Diamatic Management Services（DMS）, Polished Concrete Systems, Concrete Flooring company, Kalman Floor Company, Absolute Cement & Polymers Private Limited, RCR Industrial Flooring, BGC Precast, Twintec

The Concrete Floorings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Floorings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Floorings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Concrete Floorings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Concrete Floorings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Concrete Floorings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Concrete Floorings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Concrete Floorings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Concrete Floorings Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Floorings Product Scope

1.2 Concrete Floorings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Steel fiber concrete floor

1.2.3 High-strength concrete floor

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Concrete Floorings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Warehouses

1.3.3 Factories

1.3.4 Garages

1.3.5 Lobbies

1.3.6 Patios

1.3.7 Porches

1.3.8 Basements

1.3.9 Public Institutions

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Concrete Floorings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Concrete Floorings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Concrete Floorings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Concrete Floorings Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Concrete Floorings Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Concrete Floorings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Concrete Floorings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Concrete Floorings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Concrete Floorings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Concrete Floorings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Concrete Floorings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Concrete Floorings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Concrete Floorings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Concrete Floorings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Concrete Floorings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Concrete Floorings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Concrete Floorings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Concrete Floorings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Concrete Floorings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Concrete Floorings as of 2020)

3.4 Global Concrete Floorings Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Concrete Floorings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Concrete Floorings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Concrete Floorings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Concrete Floorings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Concrete Floorings Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Concrete Floorings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Concrete Floorings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Concrete Floorings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Concrete Floorings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Concrete Floorings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Concrete Floorings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Concrete Floorings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Concrete Floorings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Concrete Floorings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Concrete Floorings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Concrete Floorings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Concrete Floorings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Concrete Floorings Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Concrete Floorings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Concrete Floorings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Concrete Floorings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Concrete Floorings Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Concrete Floorings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Concrete Floorings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Concrete Floorings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Concrete Floorings Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Concrete Floorings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Concrete Floorings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Concrete Floorings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Concrete Floorings Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Concrete Floorings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Concrete Floorings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Concrete Floorings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Concrete Floorings Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Concrete Floorings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Concrete Floorings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Concrete Floorings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concrete Floorings Business

12.1 Sika

12.1.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sika Business Overview

12.1.3 Sika Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sika Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.1.5 Sika Recent Development

12.2 QUICK-STEP

12.2.1 QUICK-STEP Corporation Information

12.2.2 QUICK-STEP Business Overview

12.2.3 QUICK-STEP Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 QUICK-STEP Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.2.5 QUICK-STEP Recent Development

12.3 MERCADIER

12.3.1 MERCADIER Corporation Information

12.3.2 MERCADIER Business Overview

12.3.3 MERCADIER Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MERCADIER Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.3.5 MERCADIER Recent Development

12.4 DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC.

12.4.1 DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC. Corporation Information

12.4.2 DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC. Business Overview

12.4.3 DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC. Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC. Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.4.5 DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS INC. Recent Development

12.5 Groupe LafargeHolcim

12.5.1 Groupe LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

12.5.2 Groupe LafargeHolcim Business Overview

12.5.3 Groupe LafargeHolcim Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Groupe LafargeHolcim Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.5.5 Groupe LafargeHolcim Recent Development

12.6 Dutcal

12.6.1 Dutcal Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dutcal Business Overview

12.6.3 Dutcal Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dutcal Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.6.5 Dutcal Recent Development

12.7 Diamatic Management Services（DMS）

12.7.1 Diamatic Management Services（DMS） Corporation Information

12.7.2 Diamatic Management Services（DMS） Business Overview

12.7.3 Diamatic Management Services（DMS） Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Diamatic Management Services（DMS） Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.7.5 Diamatic Management Services（DMS） Recent Development

12.8 Polished Concrete Systems

12.8.1 Polished Concrete Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Polished Concrete Systems Business Overview

12.8.3 Polished Concrete Systems Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Polished Concrete Systems Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.8.5 Polished Concrete Systems Recent Development

12.9 Concrete Flooring company

12.9.1 Concrete Flooring company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Concrete Flooring company Business Overview

12.9.3 Concrete Flooring company Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Concrete Flooring company Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.9.5 Concrete Flooring company Recent Development

12.10 Kalman Floor Company

12.10.1 Kalman Floor Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kalman Floor Company Business Overview

12.10.3 Kalman Floor Company Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kalman Floor Company Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.10.5 Kalman Floor Company Recent Development

12.11 Absolute Cement & Polymers Private Limited

12.11.1 Absolute Cement & Polymers Private Limited Corporation Information

12.11.2 Absolute Cement & Polymers Private Limited Business Overview

12.11.3 Absolute Cement & Polymers Private Limited Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Absolute Cement & Polymers Private Limited Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.11.5 Absolute Cement & Polymers Private Limited Recent Development

12.12 RCR Industrial Flooring

12.12.1 RCR Industrial Flooring Corporation Information

12.12.2 RCR Industrial Flooring Business Overview

12.12.3 RCR Industrial Flooring Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 RCR Industrial Flooring Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.12.5 RCR Industrial Flooring Recent Development

12.13 BGC Precast

12.13.1 BGC Precast Corporation Information

12.13.2 BGC Precast Business Overview

12.13.3 BGC Precast Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BGC Precast Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.13.5 BGC Precast Recent Development

12.14 Twintec

12.14.1 Twintec Corporation Information

12.14.2 Twintec Business Overview

12.14.3 Twintec Concrete Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Twintec Concrete Floorings Products Offered

12.14.5 Twintec Recent Development

13 Concrete Floorings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Concrete Floorings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Concrete Floorings

13.4 Concrete Floorings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Concrete Floorings Distributors List

14.3 Concrete Floorings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Concrete Floorings Market Trends

15.2 Concrete Floorings Drivers

15.3 Concrete Floorings Market Challenges

15.4 Concrete Floorings Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

