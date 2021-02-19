Industrial Pressure Washers Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027 | Mi-TM Corporation, Karcher, Kranzle

“
The report titled Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Pressure Washers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2749809/global-industrial-pressure-washers-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Pressure Washers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Pressure Washers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Mi-TM Corporation, Karcher, Kranzle, Nilfisk Group, Unimanix, DaimerIndustries, PressureJet Systems Pvt, BE Power Equipment, Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems, Sioux, FNA GROUP, Idromatic, Acme Cleaning Equipment, Hydro Tek Systems, Mazzoni, WEIDNER, MAHA, ARGENT, LAVOR, Alkota, Idrobase Group, Spartan Manufacturing Corporation, Alkota Manufacturing, Systemwash UK, CAT PUMPS, Tianjin Woliik Technology Development, Shanghai Chuangwang Industry
Market Segmentation by Product: Electric pressure washer
Diesel pressure washer
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Clean
Construction
Paint Removal
Others
The Industrial Pressure Washers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Pressure Washers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Pressure Washers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Pressure Washers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Pressure Washers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Pressure Washers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Pressure Washers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Pressure Washers market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2749809/global-industrial-pressure-washers-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Pressure Washers Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Pressure Washers Product Scope
1.2 Industrial Pressure Washers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Electric pressure washer
1.2.3 Diesel pressure washer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Industrial Pressure Washers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Clean
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Paint Removal
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Industrial Pressure Washers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Industrial Pressure Washers Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Industrial Pressure Washers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Industrial Pressure Washers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Industrial Pressure Washers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Industrial Pressure Washers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Pressure Washers as of 2020)
3.4 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Industrial Pressure Washers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Industrial Pressure Washers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Industrial Pressure Washers Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Industrial Pressure Washers Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Industrial Pressure Washers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Industrial Pressure Washers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Pressure Washers Business
12.1 Mi-TM Corporation
12.1.1 Mi-TM Corporation Corporation Information
12.1.2 Mi-TM Corporation Business Overview
12.1.3 Mi-TM Corporation Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Mi-TM Corporation Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.1.5 Mi-TM Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Karcher
12.2.1 Karcher Corporation Information
12.2.2 Karcher Business Overview
12.2.3 Karcher Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Karcher Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.2.5 Karcher Recent Development
12.3 Kranzle
12.3.1 Kranzle Corporation Information
12.3.2 Kranzle Business Overview
12.3.3 Kranzle Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Kranzle Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.3.5 Kranzle Recent Development
12.4 Nilfisk Group
12.4.1 Nilfisk Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Nilfisk Group Business Overview
12.4.3 Nilfisk Group Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Nilfisk Group Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.4.5 Nilfisk Group Recent Development
12.5 Unimanix
12.5.1 Unimanix Corporation Information
12.5.2 Unimanix Business Overview
12.5.3 Unimanix Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Unimanix Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.5.5 Unimanix Recent Development
12.6 DaimerIndustries
12.6.1 DaimerIndustries Corporation Information
12.6.2 DaimerIndustries Business Overview
12.6.3 DaimerIndustries Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DaimerIndustries Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.6.5 DaimerIndustries Recent Development
12.7 PressureJet Systems Pvt
12.7.1 PressureJet Systems Pvt Corporation Information
12.7.2 PressureJet Systems Pvt Business Overview
12.7.3 PressureJet Systems Pvt Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 PressureJet Systems Pvt Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.7.5 PressureJet Systems Pvt Recent Development
12.8 BE Power Equipment
12.8.1 BE Power Equipment Corporation Information
12.8.2 BE Power Equipment Business Overview
12.8.3 BE Power Equipment Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 BE Power Equipment Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.8.5 BE Power Equipment Recent Development
12.9 Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems
12.9.1 Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems Corporation Information
12.9.2 Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems Business Overview
12.9.3 Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.9.5 Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems Recent Development
12.10 Sioux
12.10.1 Sioux Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sioux Business Overview
12.10.3 Sioux Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Sioux Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.10.5 Sioux Recent Development
12.11 FNA GROUP
12.11.1 FNA GROUP Corporation Information
12.11.2 FNA GROUP Business Overview
12.11.3 FNA GROUP Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 FNA GROUP Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.11.5 FNA GROUP Recent Development
12.12 Idromatic
12.12.1 Idromatic Corporation Information
12.12.2 Idromatic Business Overview
12.12.3 Idromatic Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Idromatic Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.12.5 Idromatic Recent Development
12.13 Acme Cleaning Equipment
12.13.1 Acme Cleaning Equipment Corporation Information
12.13.2 Acme Cleaning Equipment Business Overview
12.13.3 Acme Cleaning Equipment Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Acme Cleaning Equipment Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.13.5 Acme Cleaning Equipment Recent Development
12.14 Hydro Tek Systems
12.14.1 Hydro Tek Systems Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hydro Tek Systems Business Overview
12.14.3 Hydro Tek Systems Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Hydro Tek Systems Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.14.5 Hydro Tek Systems Recent Development
12.15 Mazzoni
12.15.1 Mazzoni Corporation Information
12.15.2 Mazzoni Business Overview
12.15.3 Mazzoni Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Mazzoni Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.15.5 Mazzoni Recent Development
12.16 WEIDNER
12.16.1 WEIDNER Corporation Information
12.16.2 WEIDNER Business Overview
12.16.3 WEIDNER Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 WEIDNER Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.16.5 WEIDNER Recent Development
12.17 MAHA
12.17.1 MAHA Corporation Information
12.17.2 MAHA Business Overview
12.17.3 MAHA Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 MAHA Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.17.5 MAHA Recent Development
12.18 ARGENT
12.18.1 ARGENT Corporation Information
12.18.2 ARGENT Business Overview
12.18.3 ARGENT Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ARGENT Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.18.5 ARGENT Recent Development
12.19 LAVOR
12.19.1 LAVOR Corporation Information
12.19.2 LAVOR Business Overview
12.19.3 LAVOR Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 LAVOR Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.19.5 LAVOR Recent Development
12.20 Alkota
12.20.1 Alkota Corporation Information
12.20.2 Alkota Business Overview
12.20.3 Alkota Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Alkota Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.20.5 Alkota Recent Development
12.21 Idrobase Group
12.21.1 Idrobase Group Corporation Information
12.21.2 Idrobase Group Business Overview
12.21.3 Idrobase Group Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Idrobase Group Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.21.5 Idrobase Group Recent Development
12.22 Spartan Manufacturing Corporation
12.22.1 Spartan Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information
12.22.2 Spartan Manufacturing Corporation Business Overview
12.22.3 Spartan Manufacturing Corporation Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Spartan Manufacturing Corporation Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.22.5 Spartan Manufacturing Corporation Recent Development
12.23 Alkota Manufacturing
12.23.1 Alkota Manufacturing Corporation Information
12.23.2 Alkota Manufacturing Business Overview
12.23.3 Alkota Manufacturing Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Alkota Manufacturing Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.23.5 Alkota Manufacturing Recent Development
12.24 Systemwash UK
12.24.1 Systemwash UK Corporation Information
12.24.2 Systemwash UK Business Overview
12.24.3 Systemwash UK Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Systemwash UK Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.24.5 Systemwash UK Recent Development
12.25 CAT PUMPS
12.25.1 CAT PUMPS Corporation Information
12.25.2 CAT PUMPS Business Overview
12.25.3 CAT PUMPS Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 CAT PUMPS Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.25.5 CAT PUMPS Recent Development
12.26 Tianjin Woliik Technology Development
12.26.1 Tianjin Woliik Technology Development Corporation Information
12.26.2 Tianjin Woliik Technology Development Business Overview
12.26.3 Tianjin Woliik Technology Development Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Tianjin Woliik Technology Development Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.26.5 Tianjin Woliik Technology Development Recent Development
12.27 Shanghai Chuangwang Industry
12.27.1 Shanghai Chuangwang Industry Corporation Information
12.27.2 Shanghai Chuangwang Industry Business Overview
12.27.3 Shanghai Chuangwang Industry Industrial Pressure Washers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Shanghai Chuangwang Industry Industrial Pressure Washers Products Offered
12.27.5 Shanghai Chuangwang Industry Recent Development
13 Industrial Pressure Washers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Industrial Pressure Washers Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Pressure Washers
13.4 Industrial Pressure Washers Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Industrial Pressure Washers Distributors List
14.3 Industrial Pressure Washers Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Industrial Pressure Washers Market Trends
15.2 Industrial Pressure Washers Drivers
15.3 Industrial Pressure Washers Market Challenges
15.4 Industrial Pressure Washers Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2749809/global-industrial-pressure-washers-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”