Plastic Floors Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Kryptonite, Kronoswiss, Dynamix

The report titled Global Plastic Floors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Floors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Floors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Floors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Floors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Floors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Floors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Floors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Floors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Floors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Floors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Floors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Kryptonite, Kronoswiss, Dynamix, Premier Polyfilm, Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material, PERGO, Armstrong, Mohawk, Quick Step, Marvel PVC Flooring, Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material, Hanhent, Didobao PVC, Fatra, Ecotile, STAINMASTER, Shaw, Congoleum, SMARTCORE, JUTEKS, Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor, Wonder Floor, Mannington Mills, Gerflor
Market Segmentation by Product: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plastic
Polyethylene (PE) Plastic
Polypropylene (PP) Plastic
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Bedroom
Bathroom
Kitchen
Superior Hotel
Children’s Place
Other
The Plastic Floors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Floors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Floors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plastic Floors market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Floors industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Floors market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Floors market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Floors market?
Table of Contents:
1 Plastic Floors Market Overview
1.1 Plastic Floors Product Scope
1.2 Plastic Floors Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plastic
1.2.3 Polyethylene (PE) Plastic
1.2.4 Polypropylene (PP) Plastic
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Plastic Floors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Bedroom
1.3.3 Bathroom
1.3.4 Kitchen
1.3.5 Superior Hotel
1.3.6 Children’s Place
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Plastic Floors Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Plastic Floors Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Plastic Floors Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Plastic Floors Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Plastic Floors Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Plastic Floors Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Plastic Floors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Plastic Floors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Plastic Floors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Floors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Plastic Floors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Plastic Floors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Plastic Floors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Plastic Floors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Plastic Floors Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Plastic Floors Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic Floors Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Plastic Floors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Plastic Floors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Floors as of 2020)
3.4 Global Plastic Floors Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Plastic Floors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Plastic Floors Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plastic Floors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Plastic Floors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Plastic Floors Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Plastic Floors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plastic Floors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Plastic Floors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Plastic Floors Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plastic Floors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Floors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Plastic Floors Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Plastic Floors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Plastic Floors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Floors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Floors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Plastic Floors Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Plastic Floors Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Plastic Floors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Plastic Floors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Plastic Floors Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Plastic Floors Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Plastic Floors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Plastic Floors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Plastic Floors Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Plastic Floors Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Plastic Floors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Plastic Floors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Plastic Floors Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Plastic Floors Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Plastic Floors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Plastic Floors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Plastic Floors Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Plastic Floors Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Plastic Floors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Plastic Floors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Plastic Floors Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Floors Business
12.1 Kryptonite
12.1.1 Kryptonite Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kryptonite Business Overview
12.1.3 Kryptonite Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Kryptonite Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.1.5 Kryptonite Recent Development
12.2 Kronoswiss
12.2.1 Kronoswiss Corporation Information
12.2.2 Kronoswiss Business Overview
12.2.3 Kronoswiss Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Kronoswiss Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.2.5 Kronoswiss Recent Development
12.3 Dynamix
12.3.1 Dynamix Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dynamix Business Overview
12.3.3 Dynamix Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dynamix Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.3.5 Dynamix Recent Development
12.4 Premier Polyfilm
12.4.1 Premier Polyfilm Corporation Information
12.4.2 Premier Polyfilm Business Overview
12.4.3 Premier Polyfilm Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Premier Polyfilm Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.4.5 Premier Polyfilm Recent Development
12.5 Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material
12.5.1 Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material Corporation Information
12.5.2 Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material Business Overview
12.5.3 Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.5.5 Shanghai Grand Dragon Peng lid New Material Recent Development
12.6 PERGO
12.6.1 PERGO Corporation Information
12.6.2 PERGO Business Overview
12.6.3 PERGO Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 PERGO Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.6.5 PERGO Recent Development
12.7 Armstrong
12.7.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
12.7.2 Armstrong Business Overview
12.7.3 Armstrong Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Armstrong Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.7.5 Armstrong Recent Development
12.8 Mohawk
12.8.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mohawk Business Overview
12.8.3 Mohawk Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Mohawk Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.8.5 Mohawk Recent Development
12.9 Quick Step
12.9.1 Quick Step Corporation Information
12.9.2 Quick Step Business Overview
12.9.3 Quick Step Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Quick Step Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.9.5 Quick Step Recent Development
12.10 Marvel PVC Flooring
12.10.1 Marvel PVC Flooring Corporation Information
12.10.2 Marvel PVC Flooring Business Overview
12.10.3 Marvel PVC Flooring Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Marvel PVC Flooring Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.10.5 Marvel PVC Flooring Recent Development
12.11 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material
12.11.1 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material Corporation Information
12.11.2 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material Business Overview
12.11.3 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.11.5 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material Recent Development
12.12 Hanhent
12.12.1 Hanhent Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hanhent Business Overview
12.12.3 Hanhent Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hanhent Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.12.5 Hanhent Recent Development
12.13 Didobao PVC
12.13.1 Didobao PVC Corporation Information
12.13.2 Didobao PVC Business Overview
12.13.3 Didobao PVC Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Didobao PVC Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.13.5 Didobao PVC Recent Development
12.14 Fatra
12.14.1 Fatra Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fatra Business Overview
12.14.3 Fatra Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Fatra Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.14.5 Fatra Recent Development
12.15 Ecotile
12.15.1 Ecotile Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ecotile Business Overview
12.15.3 Ecotile Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ecotile Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.15.5 Ecotile Recent Development
12.16 STAINMASTER
12.16.1 STAINMASTER Corporation Information
12.16.2 STAINMASTER Business Overview
12.16.3 STAINMASTER Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 STAINMASTER Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.16.5 STAINMASTER Recent Development
12.17 Shaw
12.17.1 Shaw Corporation Information
12.17.2 Shaw Business Overview
12.17.3 Shaw Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Shaw Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.17.5 Shaw Recent Development
12.18 Congoleum
12.18.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
12.18.2 Congoleum Business Overview
12.18.3 Congoleum Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Congoleum Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.18.5 Congoleum Recent Development
12.19 SMARTCORE
12.19.1 SMARTCORE Corporation Information
12.19.2 SMARTCORE Business Overview
12.19.3 SMARTCORE Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 SMARTCORE Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.19.5 SMARTCORE Recent Development
12.20 JUTEKS
12.20.1 JUTEKS Corporation Information
12.20.2 JUTEKS Business Overview
12.20.3 JUTEKS Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 JUTEKS Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.20.5 JUTEKS Recent Development
12.21 Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor
12.21.1 Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor Corporation Information
12.21.2 Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor Business Overview
12.21.3 Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.21.5 Shijiazhuang Yichen Sports Plastic Floor Recent Development
12.22 Wonder Floor
12.22.1 Wonder Floor Corporation Information
12.22.2 Wonder Floor Business Overview
12.22.3 Wonder Floor Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Wonder Floor Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.22.5 Wonder Floor Recent Development
12.23 Mannington Mills
12.23.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
12.23.2 Mannington Mills Business Overview
12.23.3 Mannington Mills Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Mannington Mills Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.23.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development
12.24 Gerflor
12.24.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
12.24.2 Gerflor Business Overview
12.24.3 Gerflor Plastic Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Gerflor Plastic Floors Products Offered
12.24.5 Gerflor Recent Development
13 Plastic Floors Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Plastic Floors Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Floors
13.4 Plastic Floors Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Plastic Floors Distributors List
14.3 Plastic Floors Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Plastic Floors Market Trends
15.2 Plastic Floors Drivers
15.3 Plastic Floors Market Challenges
15.4 Plastic Floors Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
