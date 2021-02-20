All news

Iris Recognition Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Competitive Landscape, Future Developments and In-Depth Company Analysis

The global report titled “Iris Recognition Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The global iris recognition market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2024 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 126 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Iris Recognition Market:

  • Thales Group (France)
  • IDEMIA (France)
  • Iris ID (US)
  • IriTech (US)
  • HID Global (US)
  • irisguard (UK)
  • Princeton Identity (US)
  • EyeLock (US)
  • Secure Identity (US)
  • Unisys (US)
  • Aware (US)
  • NEC Corporation (Japan)
  • BioEnable Technologies (India)
  • CMITech (South Korea)
  • 4G Identity Solutions (India)
  • Mantra Softech (India)
  • BI² Technologies (US)
  • Neurotechnology (Lithuania)
  • EFG CZ spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic)
  • DERMALOG Identification Systems (Germany)

The market, by application, is segmented into identity management and access control, time monitoring, and e-payment. Iris recognition for identity management and access control application is expected to hold a dominant position throughout the forecast period.

In terms of market size, the government vertical is expected to dominate the iris recognition industry during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. Demand for biometric technologies, especially fingerprint, face, and iris recognition technologies in the government sector, has increased considerably in recent years.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
  • By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%
  • By Region: Americas – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%

 

Competitive Landscape Iris Recognition Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Iris Recognition Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)

5 Competitive Situations and Trends

5.1 Product Launches and Developments

5.2 Expansions and Acquisitions

5.3 Partnerships and Agreements

 

Research Coverage:

This report segments the iris recognition market by component, product, application, vertical, and geography. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as includes the value chain and market ranking analysis.

