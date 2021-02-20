All news

Latest News 2021: Battery Recycling Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Call2Rrecycle, Exide Technologies, Gravita India, Johnson Controls, East Penn Manufacturing, ENERSYS, Umicore, Retriev Technologies, G & P Batteries, The Doe Run Company, Gopher Resource, RSR Corporation, Terrapure Environmental, COM2 Recycling Solutions, World Logistics, Aqua Metals, Raw Materials Company, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES, Vinton Batteries,,,,, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Battery Recycling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Battery Recycling market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Battery Recycling industry. Growth of the overall Battery Recycling market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Battery Recycling Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Battery Recycling industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Battery Recycling market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Battery Recycling market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Lead Acid Battery
  • Lithium-Based Battery
  • Nickel-Based Battery
  • Other Batteries

    Battery Recycling market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Extraction of Material
  • Reuse
  • Repackaging and Second Life
  • Disposal

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Call2Rrecycle
  • Exide Technologies
  • Gravita India
  • Johnson Controls
  • East Penn Manufacturing
  • ENERSYS
  • Umicore
  • Retriev Technologies
  • G & P Batteries
  • The Doe Run Company
  • Gopher Resource
  • RSR Corporation
  • Terrapure Environmental
  • COM2 Recycling Solutions
  • World Logistics
  • Aqua Metals
  • Raw Materials Company
  • ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES
  • Vinton Batteries

    Industrial Analysis of Battery Recycling Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Battery Recycling Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Battery Recycling Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Battery Recycling market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Battery Recycling market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

