Network Analytics Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Competitive Landscape, Future Developments and In-Depth Company Analysis

The global report titled “Network Analytics Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Network Analytics Market to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 172 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 111 Tables and 49 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Network Analytics Market:

Cisco (US)

Broadcom (US)

IBM (US)

HPE (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei (China)

SAS Institute (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Netscout (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Sandvine (Canada)

Ciena (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

SevOne (US)

Nivid Technologies (US)

Fortinet (US)

Extreme Networks (US)

Innowireless (South Korea)

Actix (UK)

NetVelocity (US)

The number of connected devices is witnessing exponential growth, as many devices are being deployed and connected. This would lead to an upsurge in the name of devices, and the most important application would be mobile communication. According to a study by Intel, the IoT technology would connect approximately 200 billion devices by 2020.

By part, the network intelligence solutions segment is expected to hold a higher market share than the services segment during the forecast period. Network intelligence solutions is a key to support CSPs so that they can be able to deal with global market place dynamic of convergence where digital networks and other technology developments are rising, and reliable infrastructure adds a critical competitive value.

Among services, the professional services segment is expected to hold a larger market size than the managed services segment during the forecast period. Professional services include designing, planning, upgrades, and technology consulting services. Deployment and integration services begin with collecting customers’ requirements, and then deploying, integrating, testing, and rolling out the solutions

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-Level – 38%, Director Level – 30%, and Managers–32%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC– 35%, MEA – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

Research Coverage:

The Network analytics market is segmented by component (network intelligence solutions and services), application (customer analysis, risk management and fault detection, network performance management, compliance management, and quality management), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organizaiton size (smes and large enterprises), end-user (cloud service providers, managed service providers and telecom providers) and region.

