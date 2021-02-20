Network Management System (NMS) Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Competitive Landscape, Future Developments and In-Depth Company Analysis

The global report titled “Network Management System (NMS) Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global NMS Market size is expected to grow from 7.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 11.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 241 Pages, Profiling 30 Companies and Supported with 113 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Network Management System Market:

Cisco (US)

IBM (US)

Huawei (China)

Juniper Networks (US)

Nokia (Finland)

SolarWinds(US)

CA Technologies(US)

NETSCOUT(US)

Riverbed Technology (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Ipswitch (US)

ExtraHop Networks (US)

Colasoft (China)

Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic)

ManageEngine (US)

LiveAction(US)

Paessler AG(Germany)

SevOne(US)

Cubro Network Visibility (Austria)

Kentik (US)

VIAVI Solutions(US)

Accedian(Canada)

Kaseya(US)

HelpSystems(US)

Extreme Networks(US)

AppNeta (US)

Ecrission (Sweden)

eG Innovations (US)

Opmantek (Australia)

BMC Software (US)

By services, the training, support, and maintenance service segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Training, support, and maintenance services keep the network running and operational with the utmost efficiency. Training services and support standards help take full advantage of the capabilities provided by the solution providers.

Among the vertical segment, the vertical healthcare segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Organizations in the healthcare vertical majorly rely on secure network environments to transfer the Protected Health Information (PHI).

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level – 45%, Directors -30%, Managers–25%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW –10%

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

…..CONTINUED

Research Coverage:

NMS market by component, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global NMS market.

