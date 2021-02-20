All news

Phase Change Material Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | Competitive Landscape, Future Developments and In-Depth Company Analysis

The global report titled “Phase Change Material Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global Phase Change Material Market is expected to reach USD 889 million by 2025 from USD 423 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025.This report spread across 219 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 229 Tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Phase Change Material Market:

  • Climator Sweden AB (Sweden)
  • Microtek Laboratories Inc. (US)
  • Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc. (US)
  • Laird Plc (UK)
  • Sasol Limited (South Africa)
  • Croda International Plc. (UK)
  • Entropy Solutions LLC (US)
  • Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. (US)
  • Rubitherm Technologies GmbH (Germany)
  • Phase Change Materials Product Ltd. (UK)
  • Outlast Technologies LLC (US)
  • Henkel Electronic Materials LLC (US)

Inorganic PCM is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025. This is because of the increasing demand for inorganic PCM from the cold chain & packaging; and refrigeration & equipment applications. In addition, its non-flammable nature is another reason driving its growth and demand.

The cold chain & packaging segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for temperature sensitive goods fuel the growth of PCM in cold chain & packaging application. In addition, growing demand for frozen and perishable food items is another reason driving the demand for PCM in cold chain & packaging application.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 88%, Tier 2 – 10%, and Tier 3 – 2%
  • By Designation: C-Level – 28%, Director Level – 20%, and Others – 52%
  • By Region: APAC – 25%, North America – 23%, Europe – 47%, Rest of the World- 5%

Competitive Landscape of Phase Change Material Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

2.1 Star

2.2 Emerging Leaders

3 Pervasive

2.4 Participant

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Small- And Medium-Sized Enterprises)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Dynamic Companies

5.3 Starting Blocks

6 Strength Of Product Portfolio

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Market Share Analysis

9 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.1 Expansions

9.2 New Product Launches

9.9.3 Acquisitions

9.9.4 Partnerships And Collaborations

 

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for phase change material based on type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market for surfactants.

