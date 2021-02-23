All news

Global Narrowband Iot Market Report: Highlighting Major Drivers and Key Trends 2021- 2026

In4Research’s report on the global Narrowband Iot market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report provides the revenue of the global Narrowband Iot market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2020 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global Narrowband Iot market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Narrowband Iot market.

Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global Narrowband Iot market.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Huawei Technologies
  • Vodafone
  • Emirates Telecommunications
  • Telecom Italia
  • Qualcomm
  • China Unicom
  • Intel
  • Ericsson
  • Nokia Networks
  • Verizon Communication

As a part of Narrowband Iot market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.

By Product Type

  • Security solutions
  • Real-time streaming analytics
  • Soil monitoring solutions
  • Asset tracking solutions
  • Logistics tracking solutions
  • Smart parking management solutions
  • Others

By Application

  • Smart governance
  • Smart metering
  • Smart buildings
  • Smart asset tracking

By Region

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Narrowband Iot Market Report Coverage:

  • An overview of the global Narrowband Iot market
  • In-depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market
  • Global Narrowband Iot market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)
  • Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Narrowband Iot market
  • Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

A unique research methodology has been utilized by In4Research to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global Narrowband Iot market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the draw conclusions.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience:

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Narrowband Iot forums and alliances related to Narrowband Iot

Impact of COVID-19 on Narrowband Iot Market:

Narrowband Iot Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Narrowband Iot industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Narrowband Iot market in 2021

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Asia-Pacific Narrowband Iot
  3. Research Methodology
    • Research Objectives
    • Primary Research
    • Secondary Research
    • Forecast Model
    • Market Size Estimation
  4. Average Pricing Analysis
  5. Market Dynamics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunity
    • Trends
  6. Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape
  7. Risk Analysis
    • Demand Risk Analysis
    • Supply Risk Analysis
  8. Asia-Pacific Narrowband Iot Industry Analysis
  9. Asia-Pacific Narrowband Iot Market
  10. Asia-Pacific Narrowband Iot: Market Segmentation
  11. Company Profile
    • Huawei Technologies
    • Vodafone
    • Emirates Telecommunications
    • Telecom Italia
    • Qualcomm
    • China Unicom
    • Intel
    • Ericsson
    • Nokia Networks
    • Verizon Communication
  12. Consultant Recommendation

“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the key factors driving Narrowband Iot Market expansion?
  • What will be the value of Narrowband Iot Market during 2020- 2026?
  • Which region will make notable contributions towards global Narrowband Iot Market revenue?
  • What are the key players leveraging Narrowband Iot Market growth?

