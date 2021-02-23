All news

Growth of Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Business Outlook 2021-2026 by Leading Industry Players, Trends and Forecast

In4Research’s report on the global Human Resource Outsourcing market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report provides the revenue of the global Human Resource Outsourcing market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2020 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global Human Resource Outsourcing market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Human Resource Outsourcing market.

Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global Human Resource Outsourcing market.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Accenture
  • ADP
  • IBM
  • Infosys
  • Randstad

As a part of Human Resource Outsourcing market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.

By Product Type

  • Payroll Outsourcing
  • Benefits Administration Outsourcing
  • Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing
  • Recruitment Process Outsourcing
  • Learning Services Outsourcing

By Application

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • IT
  • Hospitality
  • Retail
  • Other

By Region

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Report Coverage:

  • An overview of the global Human Resource Outsourcing market
  • In-depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market
  • Global Human Resource Outsourcing market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)
  • Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Human Resource Outsourcing market
  • Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

A unique research methodology has been utilized by In4Research to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global Human Resource Outsourcing market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the draw conclusions.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience:

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Human Resource Outsourcing forums and alliances related to Human Resource Outsourcing

Impact of COVID-19 on Human Resource Outsourcing Market:

Human Resource Outsourcing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Human Resource Outsourcing industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Human Resource Outsourcing market in 2021

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Asia-Pacific Human Resource Outsourcing
  3. Research Methodology
    • Research Objectives
    • Primary Research
    • Secondary Research
    • Forecast Model
    • Market Size Estimation
  4. Average Pricing Analysis
  5. Market Dynamics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunity
    • Trends
  6. Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape
  7. Risk Analysis
    • Demand Risk Analysis
    • Supply Risk Analysis
  8. Asia-Pacific Human Resource Outsourcing Industry Analysis
  9. Asia-Pacific Human Resource Outsourcing Market
  10. Asia-Pacific Human Resource Outsourcing: Market Segmentation
  11. Company Profile
    • Accenture
    • ADP
    • IBM
    • Infosys
    • Randstad
  12. Consultant Recommendation

“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the key factors driving Human Resource Outsourcing Market expansion?
  • What will be the value of Human Resource Outsourcing Market during 2020- 2026?
  • Which region will make notable contributions towards global Human Resource Outsourcing Market revenue?
  • What are the key players leveraging Human Resource Outsourcing Market growth?

