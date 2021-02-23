Impact Of Covid 19 On Sandalwood Market 2020 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

The global Sandalwood Market report by wide-ranging study of the Sandalwood industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Sandalwood industry report. The Sandalwood market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Sandalwood industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Sandalwood market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Snapshot

Sandalwood is a parasitic tree and obtains nutrients from several other plant species. While there are other species of sandalwood, including red sandalwood, Australian Sandalwood Network (S. spicatum) and New Caledonian Sandalwood (S. austrocaledonicum), these are quite different from true Santalum album and have very different properties and fragrances. There is another tree that yields an essential oil which is sometimes called West Indian sandalwood or amyris (Amyris balsamifera) – it is from Haiti and other islands in the West Indies and is not related to true sandalwood. It is, however, sometimes used as a sandalwood substitute, especially in products such as sandalwood soap, where using the true sandalwood would be too expensive. Sandalwood products are obtained from the sandalwood tree (Santalum album), which is a member of the Santalaceae family. It is known as white sandalwood, Mysore sandalwood, East Indian sandalwood, sandal, Chandan (Hindi), and tan xiang (Mandarin). The white sandalwood is an evergreen tree which grows to 50 feet and naturally occurs in Eastern India in the states of Mysore, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnatika. It grows in dry and rocky environments and reproduces by suckers and by seeds. The environmental conditions required by this tree are rather strict and not completely understood. Due to a combination of the environmental requirements and the necessity of living off a host plant, Sandalwood is not easy to propagate. Even so, it has long been cultivated in other Southeast Asian locations, including Indonesia where some good quality Sandalwood essential oil is produced.

The global Sandalwood market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sandalwood by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Santalum album

Santalum spicatum

Santalum paniculatum

Santalum yasi

Santalum austrocaledonicum

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

FPC

WA Sandalwood Plantations

Australian Sandalwood Network

Santanol Group

TFS

KS&DL

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Sandalwood Wood

Sandalwood Oil

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Each company covered in the Sandalwood market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Sandalwood industry verticals is covered in the report.

Some of the key information covered in the Sandalwood market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Sandalwood market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Sandalwood market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.

The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Sandalwood market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Sandalwood report, get in touch with arcognizance.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

