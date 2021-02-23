All news

InsurTech Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe | Explored in Latest Research

AllTheResearch’s report on the global InsurTech market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report provides the revenue of the global InsurTech market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2020 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global InsurTech market during the forecast period.

The global InsurTech Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% for the forecast period ending 2023 reaching a Market value of US$ 1019.1 Mn. The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global InsurTech market.

Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global InsurTech market.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Quantemplate
  • Shift Technology
  • Trov
  • ZhongAn
  • Friendsurance
  • GetInsured
  • Bayzat
  • Claim Di
  • CommonEasy

As a part of InsurTech market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.

By Product Type

  • By Component (Software and Services)
  • By Type (Retail and Commerce)

By Application

  • Health Insurance
  • Property and Casualty Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Others

By Region

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

InsurTech Market Report Coverage:

  • An overview of the global InsurTech market
  • In-depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market
  • Global InsurTech market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)
  • Characterization and quantification of the market segments for InsurTech market
  • Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

A unique research methodology has been utilized by AllTheResearch to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global InsurTech market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the draw conclusions.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience:

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to InsurTech forums and alliances related to InsurTech

Impact of COVID-19 on InsurTech Market:

InsurTech Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the InsurTech industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the InsurTech market in 2021

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Asia-Pacific InsurTech
  3. Research Methodology
    • Research Objectives
    • Primary Research
    • Secondary Research
    • Forecast Model
    • Market Size Estimation
  4. Average Pricing Analysis
  5. Market Dynamics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunity
    • Trends
  6. Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape
  7. Risk Analysis
    • Demand Risk Analysis
    • Supply Risk Analysis
  8. Asia-Pacific InsurTech Industry Analysis
  9. Asia-Pacific InsurTech Market
  10. Asia-Pacific InsurTech: Market Segmentation
  11. Company Profile
    • Quantemplate
    • Shift Technology
    • Trov
    • ZhongAn
    • Friendsurance
    • GetInsured
    • Bayzat
    • Claim Di
    • CommonEasy
  12. Consultant Recommendation

“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the key factors driving InsurTech Market expansion?
  • What will be the value of InsurTech Market during 2020- 2026?
  • Which region will make notable contributions towards global InsurTech Market revenue?
  • What are the key players leveraging InsurTech Market growth?

