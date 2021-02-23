New study: GaN Power Device Market Overview, Raw materials and Equipment, Shipment, Industry Growth Analysis: 2026

The global GaN Power Device Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Mn. The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global GaN Power Device market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global GaN Power Device market.
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cree Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Qorvo
- MACOM Technology Solutions
- Microsemi Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
- GaN Systems Inc.
- Navitas Semiconductor
- Toshiba Corporation
- Ganpower International Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Ampleon
- and Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Ltd.
As a part of GaN Power Device market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.
By Product Type
- By Device Type (Power Device, RF Power Device)
- By Voltage Range (>600 Volt, 200–600 Volt, <200 Volt)
By Application
- By Application (Radio Frequency, Power Drives, Supply and Inverter, Others)
- By End-use Industry (Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others (Healthcare and Industrial))
By Region
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
GaN Power Device Market Report Coverage:
- An overview of the global GaN Power Device market
- In-depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market
- Global GaN Power Device market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)
- Characterization and quantification of the market segments for GaN Power Device market
- Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape
A unique research methodology has been utilized by AllTheResearch to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global GaN Power Device market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the draw conclusions.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key Target Audience:
- Raw material suppliers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to GaN Power Device forums and alliances related to GaN Power Device
Impact of COVID-19 on GaN Power Device Market:
GaN Power Device Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the GaN Power Device industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the GaN Power Device market in 2021
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Asia-Pacific GaN Power Device
- Research Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Forecast Model
- Market Size Estimation
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Trends
- Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape
- Risk Analysis
- Demand Risk Analysis
- Supply Risk Analysis
- Asia-Pacific GaN Power Device Industry Analysis
- Asia-Pacific GaN Power Device Market
- Asia-Pacific GaN Power Device: Market Segmentation
- Company Profile
- Consultant Recommendation
“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the key factors driving GaN Power Device Market expansion?
- What will be the value of GaN Power Device Market during 2020- 2026?
- Which region will make notable contributions towards global GaN Power Device Market revenue?
- What are the key players leveraging GaN Power Device Market growth?
