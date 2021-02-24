Agricultural Biology Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Agricultural Biology industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertilizers

Pesticides Insecticides Germicides Fungicides



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Fertility

Crop Growth Enhancer

Crop Control & Protection

Others

Agricultural Biology market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The Agricultural Biology Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Agricultural Biology market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Agricultural Biology industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Agricultural Biology market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Agricultural Biology market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Agricultural Biology industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Table of contents Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Agricultural Biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agricultural Biology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial consumption for food industry

4.2.2.2. Increasing growth of bioceutical & functional foods

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in the bio-based ingredient formulation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw materials scarcity

4.2.3.2. Detrimental growth of synthetic agrochemicals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence Continued….

