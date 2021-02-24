Biobanks Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2027

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Biobanks industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd., Hamilton Company, VWR Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Promega Corporation, and Chart Industries Inc., among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Disease-Oriented Biobanks

Population-Based Biobanks

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual Storage

Automated Storage

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Equipment

Consumables

Software

Services

Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Human Organs

Human Tissues

Stem Cells

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Biobanks market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The Biobanks Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Biobanks market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Biobanks industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Biobanks market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Biobanks market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Biobanks industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Table of contents Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Biobanks Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biobanks Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Increasing emphasis on genetic testing

4.2.2.3. Rising inclination for stem cell preservation of newborns

4.2.2.4. Advancement in Technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited access to biospecimens

4.2.3.2. Cost-prohibitive automation process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence Continued….

