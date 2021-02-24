CRM Lead Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho Corporation, Marketo

The Latest research study released by AMA on Global CRM Lead Management Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SugarCRM, Sage, Salesfusion, Inc., SAP SE, Infor, LeadAssign, YetiForce Sp. z o.o. , DataAegis Software Pvt Ltd., Striker Soft Solutions, MMIT, CRMNEXT, InsideView, Conversica, Ellie Mae Inc.,

Lead Management enables the forecasting, collection and tracking of sales leads. CRM Lead Management is a critical subset of customer relationship management, it simplifies the management aspect of business. It helps to improve support during the customer experience and facilitate a businessâ€™s inbound and outbound customer acquisition, online and offline. The CRM lead management tools capture leads, track their activities and behavior, qualify them, give them constant attention to make them sales-ready, and then passing them on to the sales team. The market has high potential in Asia Pacific region. For instance, as per an estimation, in 2018, Australian organizations spent nearly USD 2.3 billion on CRM software. The demand for lead-nurturing and lead-enrichment process by the various end user industries in order to cost of sale has risen the adoption of CRM lead management.

CRM Lead Management Market Segmentation: by Type (Software, Service), Application (Campaign Management, Interaction Tracking, Lead Capture, Lead Distribution, Lead Scoring, Lead Segmentation, Source Tracking), Industry (Food & Beverages, Government Relations, Health, Wellness, and Fitness, Hospitality, Insurance, Logistics and Supply Chain, Marketing and Advertising, Pharmaceuticals, Renewables & Environment, Retail & Manufacturers), Organization Size (Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)), Deployment (On premise, Cloud)

Market Trends:

Emergence Of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain

Market Drivers:

Demand for Process Automation Advances

Rising Number of IT Enabled Service (ITeS) Providers

Rising Use of Chatbots For Customer Interaction

Market Challenges

Lack of Technology Integration by End Users

Market Restraints:

Privacy And Security Issues

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global CRM Lead Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global CRM Lead Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global CRM Lead Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global CRM Lead Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global CRM Lead Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global CRM Lead Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global CRM Lead Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

