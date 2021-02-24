Drone Logistics and Transportation Market May Set New Growth Story | Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada , Dronescan

The Latest research study released by AMA on Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Drones are used for different applications including security monitoring, surveying hazardous locations, among others. However, they can also be used for the transportation of good and logistics from one place to another. They are used as part of assembly lines to rapidly transport packages, loading trucks, cargo ships, among others. Most of the leading companies such as Google and Amazon are rapidly using drones to reduce the delivery time. Delivery drones come in different sizes as per the applications. These drones are drone vehicles or cargo drones to modified surveillance drones that can be used to automate the logistics components of stocking as well as handling inventory. Furthermore, the companies are engaged in supply chain operations are deploying drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to serve in a wide variety of roles. The drone logistics and transportation has overcome traditional delivery tasks which were time-consuming and labor-intensive. The drone logistics and transportation is highly efficient, less expensive, and significantly improving worker safety when deployed properly.

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Segmentation: by Sector (Commercial, Military), Drone (Freight Drones {<10kg (Delivery Drones), >10kg (Cargo Drones)}, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones), Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure {Ground Control Station, Charging Stations, Vertiports/Landing Pads}, Software {Route Planning, Inventory Management, Live Tracking})

Market Trends:

Improved Inventory Management with Drone Technology

More Environmentally-Friendly Logistics Management

Market Drivers:

Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods

Investments in the Drone Delivery Market

High Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions

Market Challenges

Delivery Authentication and Cybersecurity Concerns

Concerns Regarding Safety during Travel and Package Drop

Restrictions on the Commercial Use of Drones

Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel

Market Restraints:

Bandwidth and Battery Life Concerns

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

