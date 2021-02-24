Hand Handled Medical Suction Devices Market worth $4.5 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

Analysis of the Global Hand Handled Medical Suction Devices Market

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The major vendors covered:

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Drive Medical (U.S.)

INTEGRA Biosciences (Switzerland)

Medela Holding AG (Switzerland)

Medicop (Slovenia)

Precision Medical

Inc. (U.S.)

SSCOR

Inc. (U.S.)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Weinmann Gerate fur Medizin GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

Laerdal Medical (Norway)

MG Electric Ltd (Colchester)

Labconco Corporation (U.S.)

Welch Vacuum (U.S.)

Segment by Type, the Hand Handled Medical Suction Devices market is segmented into

AC-powered Devices

Battery-powered Devices

Dual-powered Devices

Manually Operated Devices ==================== Segment by Application, the Hand Handled Medical Suction Devices market is segmented into

Airway Clearing

Research and Diagnostics