Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | A.P. Moller – Maersk    , C.H. ROBINSON, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group

Intermodal Freight transportation consists two modes of freight including rail and truck which is used in applications such as containerization of freight and passenger transportation. The intermodal process usually begins with a container moved by truck to a rail, then back to a truck to complete the process. According to IANA and IRA Truck moved and rail moved 66.5 billion and 16.1 dollars of freight respectively. According to Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), the truck and rail freight is up 4.1% and 1.9% compared to March 2017 in North America

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Segmentation: by Solutions (Fleet Mangement, Intermodal Dispatch, Freight Security, Intermodal Terminals, Trucking Software, Warehousing), Service (Consulting Service, Managed Service, Customization Service), Industry Vertical (Consumer and Retail, Oil and Gas, Energy and Mining, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Others), Mode (Truck-Rail, Truckâ€“Water, Truckâ€“Air, Others)

Market Trends:

New quality of interaction between carrier and shipper

Rising trend of containerization of goods to be transported

Market Drivers:

Increasing digitalization and decarbonization across the world

Reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service

Increasing demand for on-time delivery of products and raw materials by potential clients

Market Challenges

High investments in infrastructure

Market Restraints:

Lack of intermodal transportation training and knowledge followed by reluctance in adopting new ways of transportation

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

