Market Live 2021: Global NGS Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report focuses on the global NGS Market status, future opportunities, growth analysis, key drivers, and top players. The study objectives are to present the NGS development in United States, Europe, and China.

NGS Market provides a detailed market overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, challenges, competitive scenario,s and industry chain structure. The report also analyzes the NGS Market verticals and horizontals, Market Size, and CAGR comparison by region.

The Global NGS Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. NGS market is the definitive study of the global NGS industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF Copy:

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6772197/ngs-market

The NGS industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of NGS Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

BGI (China)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN(Germany)

Macrogen(South Korea)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Ltd. (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). By Product Type:

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore By Applications:

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies