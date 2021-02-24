All news

Market Live: Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled Millimetre Wave Technology Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Millimetre Wave Technology market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Millimetre Wave Technology industry. Growth of the overall Millimetre Wave Technology market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Millimetre Wave Technology Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Millimetre Wave Technology industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Millimetre Wave Technology market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Millimetre Wave Technology market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Telecommunication equipment
  • Imaging and Scanning Systems
  • Radar and satellite communication systems

    Millimetre Wave Technology market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Telecommunications
  • Automotive and transport
  • Military and defense
  • Healthcare
  • Security
  • Electronics and Semiconductors

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Millitech
  • LightPointe
  • Keysight
  • E-Band Communications
  • BridgeWave
  • Aviat Networks
  • NEC
  • Farran
  • QuinStar
  • SAGE Millimeter
  • Siklu Communication
  • Trex Enterprises
  • Sivers IMA
  • Fujitsu
  • Proxim Wireless

    Industrial Analysis of Millimetre Wave Technology Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Millimetre Wave Technology Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

