Passive Exoskeleton Market worth $298 million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

The recent market report on the global Passive Exoskeleton market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Passive Exoskeleton market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Passive Exoskeleton Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Passive Exoskeleton market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Passive Exoskeleton market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Passive Exoskeleton market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Passive Exoskeleton market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type, the Passive Exoskeleton market is segmented into

  • Lower Extremities
  • Upper Extremities
  • Full Body

    Segment by Application, the Passive Exoskeleton market is segmented into

  • Healthcare
  • Defense
  • Industrial
  • Others

    End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Passive Exoskeleton is utilized in different industrial domains.

    Competition Outlook

    The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Passive Exoskeleton market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

    The major vendors covered:

  • Bionik Laboratories (Canada)
  • B-Temia (Canada)
  • CYBERDYNE (Japan)
  • Ekso Bionics (US)
  • Focal Meditech (Netherlands)
  • DIH Technologies (China)
  • Hyundai Motor (South Korea)
  • Lockheed Martin (US)
  • Meditouch (Israel)
  • Ottobock (Germany)
  • ReWalk Robotics (Israel)
  • Exhauss (France)
  • Fourier Intelligence (China)
  • GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain)
  • P&S Mechanics (South Korea)
  • suitX (US)
  • ATOUN (Japan)
  • Daiya Industry Co. (Japan)

  • The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Passive Exoskeleton market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Passive Exoskeleton market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Passive Exoskeleton market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Passive Exoskeleton market
    • Market size and value of the Passive Exoskeleton market in different geographies

