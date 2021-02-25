2021-2026 Market Updates of wear parts Business by Top Players, Types and Applications

“The wear parts Market size was valued at US$ 490.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 716.2 Bn.”

Castolin Eutectic

Metso

Palbit

Hensley Industries

Redexim

Spokane Industries

Borox

Whites Wearparts

Magotteaux

SKF

By Wearing Mechanism (Abrasive Wear, Fatigue Wear, Adhesive Wear, Corrosion Wear)

By Product Type (Bushings, Bearings, Seal Rings, Pins and Shafts, Plungers, Valve Seats and Stems, Wear Plates, Others)

By Material (Tungsten Carbide Wear Parts, Cemented Carbide Wear Parts, Ceramic Wear Parts, Others)

Automotive

Construction & Mining

Drugs/Pharmaceutical Industries

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Others

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: wear parts Market Landscape

Part 04: wear parts Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: wear parts Market Segmentation by Product Type

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: wear parts Market Trends

Part 12: Competitive Landscape

Part 13: Competitive Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

