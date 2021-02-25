All news

2021 Updates in IoT in logistics Industry with Global Market Demand Analysis, Industry Chain, Revenue and Forecast 2026

“The IoT in logistics Market size was valued at US$ 24.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 84.9 Bn.”

Global IoT in logistics market report gives a complete knowledge of IoT in logistics Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the IoT in logistics market with current and future trends.

Valuable Points Covered in IoT in logistics Research Study are:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • IoT in logistics Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • IoT in logistics Market Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • IoT in logistics Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Current Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

Major Players Covered in IoT in logistics Market Report are:

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (US)
  • Octonion SA (US)
  • Kaa IoT Technologies
  • LLC (US)
  • NEC Corporation (US)
  • Honeywell International (US)
  • Novire Technologies (US)
  • SAP SE (US)
  • Intel Corporation (US)
  • Oracle Corporation (US)
  • Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
  • Rockwell Automation. (US)
  • Amazon Web Services (US)

How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?

  • The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
  • The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.

IoT in logistics Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

Based on product, IoT in logistics report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)
  • By Organization Size (SME, Large Scale)

Based on the end users/applications, IoT in logistics report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Fleet
  • Warehouse
  • Freight
  • Yard/ Dock
  • Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

IoT in logistics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details

Market size available for years

2020 – 2026

Base year considered

2020

Historical data

2015 – 2019

Forecast Period

2021 – 2026

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026

Segments Covered

Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Pricing and purchase options

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Major Points in Table of Content of IoT in logistics Market Report are:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: IoT in logistics Market Landscape

Part 04: IoT in logistics Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: IoT in logistics Market Segmentation by Product Type

  By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)
  By Organization Size (SME, Large Scale)

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: IoT in logistics Market Trends

Part 12: Competitive Landscape

Part 13: Competitive Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

