Anti-Adhesion Products Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2021-2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global anti-adhesion products market was valued at USD 550.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 969.1 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Adhesions are bands of sticky tissues that adhere to the surfaces of internal organs and tissues together, creating an obstruction in the area of its formation. Adhesions can result into severe medical conditions such as small bowel obstruction, frequent pain, infertility and motion restriction. Surgical procedures such as laparoscopy, meticulous hemostasis, and inflammatory drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, corticosteroids, and calcium channel blockers are also prescribed. However, anti-adhesion products called adhesion barriers are suggested as the most effective way of reducing adhesions. The anti-adhesion products are used to treat these adhesions as they cannot be handled by any drug therapy. The increasing incidence of associated surgeries such as gynecology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, abdominal surgery, and other surgeries, leading to this process, post surgeries would me majorly driving the market for surgical anti-adhesion products.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Anti-Adhesion Products industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, American Well, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, Teladoc Health, and MDLive, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the comprehensive analysis of report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Anti-Adhesion market on the basis of application, product, formulation and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Synthetic Adhesion
- Polyethylene Glycol
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Regenerated Cellulose
- Natural Adhesion Barriers
- Collagen & Protein
- Fibrin
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Cardiovascular surgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- Gynecological surgery
- General/ abdominal Surgery
- Neurological surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Other surgeries
Formulation Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Gels
- Films
- Liquid
Anti-Adhesion Products market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
