Artificial Flavors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 | Reports and Data

Artificial Flavors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027

The Global Artificial Flavors Market size is projected to reach USD 15.20 billion from USD 9.27 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Increasing consumer demands for exotic flavored food & beverage is likely to drive global artificial flavors market growth.

The artificial flavors are synthetically made in laboratories but are made in a manner that they taste and smell similar to the natural ingredient. Manufacturers make sure that the synthetic flavor nicely replicates the aroma and taste of the real ingredient in the final food or beverage product. As artificial flavors are made in laboratories, they are governed and labeled by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration, European Food Safety Authority, and others. These agencies ensure the safety of artificial flavoring substances for human consumption.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Artificial Flavors industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich SA, Givaudan, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Robertet Group, T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, MANE, and Robertet Group, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Artificial Flavors Market on the basis of the applications, form factor, type, end-use, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

  • Dairy & Beverages
  • Medicine
  • Confectionery & Snacks
  • Meats
  • Others

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

  • Liquid
  • Powder

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

  • Flavoring Tastes
  • Flavoring Smell
  • Flavoring Colors
  • Mixed Flavoring Content

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

  • Edible
  • Non-Edible

Artificial Flavors market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Artificial Flavors Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Flavors market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Artificial Flavors industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Flavors market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Artificial Flavors market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Artificial Flavors industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Get Insights into Artificial Flavors Market

