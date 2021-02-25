Bakery Ingredients Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Baking ingredients are food materials employed in bakery industry to prepare ready-to-eat foodstuffs. These ingredients enhance the texture, color, flavor, volume, softness, and other properties of the food items. They are available in wide varieties, and their utilization in bakery products depends upon the consumption patterns of different regions. Bakery industry possesses high growth potential, and is anticipated to garner a remarkable position in the food processing sector. This is attributed to the fact that the demand for bakery items, owing to busy lifestyle and increase in preference for fresh & ready-to-eat convenience foods comprising of high nutritional values.

The growth of the global bakery ingredients market is majorly driven rise in inclination toward convenient bakery food products, due to hectic lifestyle. Furthermore, among the health conscious consumers, there is an upsurge in demand for low trans-fat & gluten-free bakery products. In addition, alarming obesity rates and growing health concerns among people shift their preference toward healthier bakery products. However, availability of substitutes such as cereals & oats as well as stringent regulations on ingredients being used in baked food items & international quality standards are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. On the contrary, emerging market for frozen bakery products and focus of key players on lessening the production costs and improving quality & shelf life of products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the market.

The decrease in the global bakery ingredients market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation. These scenarios were discussed with the food & beverages industry experts.

The report segments the global bakery ingredients market based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into enzymes, starch, fiber, colors, flavors, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, fats, dry baking mix, and others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the bakery ingredients market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc., Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Dawn Food Products, Inc., Bakels Group, and Lallemand Inc.

Key market segments

– By Type

o Enzymes

o Starch

o Fiber

o Colors

o Flavors

o Emulsifiers

o Antimicrobials

o Fats

o Dry baking mix

o Others

– Application

o Bread

o Cookies & Biscuits

o Rolls & Pies

o Cakes & Pastries

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA