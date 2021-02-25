Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Big data and business analytics refer to the process of gathering useful information from large set of structured and unstructured data to discover hidden patterns and analyze real-time information. In addition, big data analytics is majorly adopted by analysts and business users for faster and better decision-making using data that is unstructured & previously inaccessible to improve operational efficiencies & productivity, yield management, and reduce costs in semiconductor & electronics industry. Thus, all these factors collectively contribute toward the growth of the big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market.

Surge in adoption of big data analytics software by various organizations to facilitate enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner significantly boosts the growth of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. In addition, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software enterprises positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of IoT devices coupled with the ongoing Industry 4.0 trend, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning, and surge in adoption of social media analytics tools are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market is segmented into component, end user, analytics tool, application, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into software and services. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into semiconductor and electronics. On the basis of analytics tool, it is categorized into dashboard & data visualization, data mining & warehousing, self-service tools, reporting, and others. By application, it is segregated into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, workforce analytics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Cisco systems, Inc., Dell EMC, Dr yield software & solutions GmbH, Galaxy semiconductor Inc., IBM corporation, Kx systems, Microsoft corporation, Onto innovation Inc., Optimalplus Ltd., Qualtera (Synopsys, Inc.), Rapidminer Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., XDM technology co., Ltd., and YieldHub. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

– Services

By End User

– Semiconductor

– Electronics

By Analytics Tool

– Dashboard & Data Visualization

– Self-service Tools

– Data Mining & Warehousing

– Reporting

– Others

By Application

– Customer Analytics

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Workforce Analytics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

