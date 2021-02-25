All news

Blockchain in Energy Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global blockchain in energy market is expected to be valued at USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027 from USD 287.0 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 56.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to rise in adoption of blockchain in the energy industry. Safety concerns associated with automated grids are propelling the growth of the global blockchain in the energy market. Additionally, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies estimated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Blockchain in Energy industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights From Report

  • In October 2020, Infosys Limited acquiredGuideVision. Through this acquisition, Infosys will look for technological transformation. Additionally, expansion of Infosys Cobalt’s cloud services offering and its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem.
  • Due to its higher accessibility, the public sub-segment is estimated to acquire largest share in the overall market owing to its ease for incentive-based payment authentication.
  • Key participants in the blockchain in energy market include SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, WePower UAB, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, BigchainDB GmbH, and LO3 Energy, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

  • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
    • Public
    • Private
  • Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
    • Services
    • Platform
  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
    • Peer-To-Peer Transaction
    • Grid Transactions
    • Energy Financing
    • Electric Vehicle
    • Sustainability Attribution
    • Others
  • End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
    • Oil & Gas
    • Power
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
    • North America
      1. U.S.
      2. Canada
      3. Mexico
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. U.K.
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. India
      5. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • Middle East &Africa
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. U.A.E.
      3. Rest of MEA

Global Blockchain in Energy Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

