Building Analytics Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The Global Building Analytics market is forecast to reach USD 15.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Building analytics is essential for enhancing the building infrastructure in terms of energy, comfort, security, and overall development. In general, it deliver automated fault detection and diagnosis, and real-time performance monitoring for smart-buildings. With rapid industrialization and urbanization, the need for constructing various structures is in high demand, which in turn is driving the global demand for the market. The key market players are rapidly developing user-friendly solutions, which is projected to drastically increase the need for building analytics solutions in the forecast period.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Building Analytics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens, General Electric, BuildingIQ, ICONICS, CopperTree Analytics, and Delta Electronics, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Building Analytics market on the basis of component, building type, deployment type, application, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Software
- Service
Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
- Public Places
- Government Buildings
- Others
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- On-premise
- Cloud
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Fault Detection and Monitoring
- Energy Management
- Security Management
- Parking Management
- Emergency Management
- Others
Building Analytics market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Building Analytics Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Building Analytics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Building Analytics industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Building Analytics market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Building Analytics market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Building Analytics industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
