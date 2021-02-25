Bulk Food Ingredients Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2021-2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the bulk food ingredients market was valued at USD 419.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 590.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The increased demand for snacks & spreads, ready meals, and infant formulas because of changing consumer preferences and rapid urbanization has accelerated the bulk food ingredients market. The high growth potential in emerging markets and unexplored regions provide new growth opportunities for market player’s food application accounted for the largest market share in the bulk ingredients market, followed by beverages. The rising demand of the bakery products market is simultaneously driving the market bulk ingredients market whereas the ready to eat meals segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for ready meals is expected to rise due to changing dietary patterns of consumers due to altering consumer lifestyles.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Bulk Food Ingredients industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Olam International (Singapore), and Cargill Incorporated (U.S.). Other players include Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), EHL Ingredients (U.K.), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), and Community Foods Limited (U.K.)
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)
- Primary processed bulk food ingredients
- Nuts
- Oilseeds
- Grains, pulses, and cereals
- Herbs & spices
- Sugar
- Tea, coffee, and cocoa
- Salt
- Others (dried vegetables and citric acid)
- Secondary processed bulk food ingredients
- Dried fruits & processed nuts
- Vegetable oil
- Processed herbs & spices
- Processed grains, pulses, and cereals
- Sugar & sweeteners
- Tea, coffee, and cocoa
- Flours
- Sea Salt
- Others (dried vegetables and citric acid)
By Application: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)
- Secondary processed bulk food ingredients
- Food
- Bakery products
- Confectionery products
- Snacks & spreads
- Ready meals
- Others (infant formulas and dairy products)
- Beverages
- Alcoholic beverages
- Non-alcoholic beverages
- Food
Bulk Food Ingredients market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
