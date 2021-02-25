Cell Culture Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global cell culture market accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

A cell culture is defined as the distribution of cells in an artificial environment (in vitro). Furthermore, this artificial environment is composed of all the necessary nutrients such as ideal temperature, gases, pH, and humidity, which are essential for the growth and proliferation of the cells. In addition, the cells are obtained from either plants or animals. There are different types of tools and machines, which are used in producing a cell culture. These machines are called as instruments and there are different types of chemicals, which are also employed in the production of a cell culture.

These chemicals get used up during the process and hence are called as consumables. For instance, some of the instruments, which are used to produce cell culture include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. Similarly, some of the consumables used in the process include sera, reagents, and others. In addition, cell cultures are of a great importance and hence find their use in fields such as cancer research, stem cell technology, and others.

For instance, in cancer research, cell cultures enable investigators to tap a renewable source of stable tumor cells for various experiments. In addition, there are different types of industries, which use instruments and consumables to make cell cultures such as research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the cell culture market include surge in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. Furthermore, factors such as surge in awareness related to use of cell culture technique in research and increase in research related funding also help boost the market growth. In addition, surge in cancer related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, high investment related to cell culture business restricts the growth of the cell culture market. Conversely, expected rise in demand for advanced cell culture technologies offers a lucrative opportunity for the cell culture market growth.

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into instruments, and consumables. The instruments segment is further divided into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture supporting instruments. In addition, the consumables segment is divided into sera, media, reagents, and bioreactor accessories. By application, the market is classified into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others.

By end user, it is divided into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others. By region, the cell culture market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Major players operating in the market include, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and HiMedia Laboratories.

