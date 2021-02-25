Cloud Billing Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by2027

The global cloud billing market is expected to be valued at USD 8.84 billion by 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. This growth is attributable to the increasing need for creating a more cost-efficient environment in the IT sector by reducing cost of resources. The adoption of billing services is growing for its benefits, such as improving transparency and virtualization of workplaces to enhance its flexibility. Additionally, demand for solutions for simplifying work operations, coupled with enhancing performances of employees are driving the growth of the global cloud billing market.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Cloud Billing industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud-based infrastructure and software sub-segment is holding substantial share as they can be deployed on-premises or cloud themselves. This segment is estimated to contribute more in the overall revenue of the cloud billing market.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness growth with faster growth rate due to the booming adoption of cost-effective technologies. The small and medium-sized enterprises along with large enterprises are increasingly looking for solutions with high scalability, which is expected to fuel the regional growth of the market.

Key players in the cloud billing market include Oracle, SAP, Aria Systems, Cerillion, Recurly, ConnectWise, Zuora, Salesforce, AppDirect, and Chargify.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Cloud Billing Market on the basis of component, billing type, deployment type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solution Services



Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Subscription Usage-based One-Time Others



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Private Public



Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) IaaS PaaS SaaS



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) BFSI IT Telecommunications Education Consumer Goods and Retail Media & Entertainment Healthcare Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



