Cognitive Services Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2021

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Cognitive Services industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, Nuance Communications, Baidu, SAS, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia, TCS, and Apple.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cognitive services market based on Service Type, Technology, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, End-user, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Data Transformation

Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface

Knowledge Management

Cognitive Risk Intelligence

Data Integration and Cognitive Automation

Training and Support

Communication Monitoring

Consulting and Advisory

Others

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

On-Premises

Cloud

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Predictive Maintenance

Marketing Analysis

Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation

Supply Chain Management

Diagnosis and Treatment System

Safety and Security Management

Others

Cognitive Services market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Cognitive Services Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Cognitive Services market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Cognitive Services industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cognitive Services market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Cognitive Services market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cognitive Services industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

