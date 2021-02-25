Cognitive Services Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2021

The global cognitive services market is forecast to reach USD 36.85 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cognitive services can be considered as a part of artificial intelligence [AI] platform. One of the mentionable benefits associated with the service is the effective application of AI to various scenarios with a comprehensive portfolio of domain-specific AI capabilities. Most importantly, the service is useful in making faster and smarter decisions, helping organizations to lead the market competition. It is with the help of an anomaly detector; potential issues may be detected on a prior hand, based on which strategic decisions can be taken to avoid the problem. Thus, the presence of these benefits are supporting the growth of the market. In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of the continuous growth of the eCommerce industry and healthcare sector.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Cognitive Services industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, Nuance Communications, Baidu, SAS, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia, TCS, and Apple.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cognitive services market based on Service Type, Technology, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, End-user, and region:
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Data Transformation
- Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface
- Knowledge Management
- Cognitive Risk Intelligence
- Data Integration and Cognitive Automation
- Training and Support
- Communication Monitoring
- Consulting and Advisory
- Others
Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Deployment Mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Predictive Maintenance
- Marketing Analysis
- Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation
- Supply Chain Management
- Diagnosis and Treatment System
- Safety and Security Management
- Others
Cognitive Services market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
