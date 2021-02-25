All news

Current Scenario of Event Management Software Market by Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape

“Global Event Management Software Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”

Global Event Management Software market report gives a complete knowledge of Event Management Software Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Event Management Software market with current and future trends.

Valuable Points Covered in Event Management Software Research Study are:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Event Management Software Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Event Management Software Market Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Event Management Software Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Current Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

Major Players Covered in Event Management Software Market Report are:

  • Eventbrite (US)
  • Cvent (US)
  • XING Events (Germnany)
  • ACTIVE Network (US)
  • etouches (US)
  • EMS Software (US)
  • Ungerboeck Software International (US)
  • SignUpGenius (US)
  • Certain (US)
  • Social Tables (US)
  • Eventmobi (Canada)
  • Hubb (US)
  • Babylon Software Solution (Macedonia)
  • Regpack (US)

How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?

  • The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
  • The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.

Event Management Software Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

Based on product, Event Management Software report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Venue Management Software
  • Event Registration Software
  • Ticketing Software
  • Event Planning Software
  • Event Marketing Software
  • Analytics and Reporting Software
  • Others

Based on the end users/applications, Event Management Software report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Corporate
  • Government
  • Third-party planner
  • Education
  • Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Event Management Software Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details

Market size available for years

2020 – 2026

Base year considered

2020

Historical data

2015 – 2019

Forecast Period

2021 – 2026

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026

Segments Covered

Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Pricing and purchase options

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Major Points in Table of Content of Event Management Software Market Report are:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Event Management Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Event Management Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Event Management Software Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • Venue Management Software
  • Event Registration Software
  • Ticketing Software
  • Event Planning Software
  • Event Marketing Software
  • Analytics and Reporting Software
  • Others

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Event Management Software Market Trends

Part 12: Competitive Landscape

Part 13: Competitive Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

