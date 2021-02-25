All news

Endotoxin Testing Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the endotoxin testing Market has an estimated value of USD 607.0 million in 2018 and with a CAGR of 11.9% is projected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2026. Endotoxin monitoring takes place at various phases of the manufacturing and development of bulk lot release testing, raw material testing, and final product release testing. Endotoxin testing has its application in multiple industries such as medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, research, and pharmaceutical industry on a larger scale. Limulus Amebocyte Lysate assay is the preferred choice of endotoxin test used in the parenteral pharmaceuticals.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Endotoxin Testing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Lonza,  Charles River, Associates Of Cape Cod, Inc., Fujifilm Wako Chemicals U.S.A. Corporation, Pacific BioLabs, Fuzhou Xinbei Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Hyglos GmbH , Steris Laboratories, Avantor, Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, Nelson Labs, and Sartorius AG

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Endotoxin Testing system market report based on the test methods, application, end use and region:

Test Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Gel-Clot Test
    • Instrument
    • Reagent/Kits
    • Consumables & Accessories
  • Turbidimetry Test Method
    • Instrument
    • Reagent/Kits
    • Consumables & Accessories
  • Chromogenic Test method
    • Instrument
    • Reagent/Kits
    • Consumables & Accessories
  • Rabbit Pyrogen Testing Method
    • Instrument
    • Reagent/Kits
    • Consumables & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Biopharmaceutical Raw Materials
  • Parenteral Medicines
  • Implantable Devices
  • Tissue Culture Medium
  • Thickening Agents
  • Buffer & Chelating Agents
  • Antioxidants & Reducing Agents
  • Preservatives
  • Bulking Agents
  • Air Filters
  • Bulk/Finished Products

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organization (CRO)
  • Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
  • Cell Banks
  • Academic Research Institutes

Endotoxin Testing market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Endotoxin Testing Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Endotoxin Testing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Endotoxin Testing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Endotoxin Testing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Endotoxin Testing market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Endotoxin Testing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.

Get Insights into Endotoxin Testing Market

Eric Lee

