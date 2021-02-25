Europe Debt Collection Software Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A debt collection software is a user-friendly solution for automating debt management processes & tracking payments of debts owed by businesses or individuals. It facilitates the users with productive features such as compliance management, contact management, credit bureau reporting, automated notices, in-house collections, payment plans, transaction management, and others. Moreover, with minimizing the human error in the managing the debt portfolio, it assists in maintaining financial transparency with the clients while allowing faster recovery of invoices.

Factors such as increase in need to control, manage, and automate debt collection processes, improving the cash flow while optimizing collection costs, and surge in demand for omni-channel collection are some of the factors propel the growth of the European debt collection software market. However, higher cost of implementation & integration of debt collection software and difficulty in tracking & reconciling the accounts system impede the market growth. On the contrary, increased demand for mobile applications, implementation of artificial intelligence to make debt collection smarter & easier, and introduction of analytics in debt collection software are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Europe debt collection software market.

The Europe debt collection software market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end user, and country. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of organization size, it is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end user, the market is segmented into institutions, collection agencies, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe.

The key players profiled in the Europe debt collection software market analysis are Chetu Inc., Codix, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Ferber-Software GmbH, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Temenos, Headquarters SA, TietoEVRY, and TransUnion LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe debt collection software market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the Europe debt collection software market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Europe Debt Collection Software Market

Key Segments

By Component

– Software

– Services

By Deployment

– Cloud

– On-premise

By Organization Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By End User

– Institutions

– Collection Agencies

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Russia

– Spain

– The Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

– Chetu Inc.

– Codix

– Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

– Fair Isaac Corporation

– Ferber-Software GmbH

– Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

– Pegasystems Inc.

– Temenos Headquarters SA

– TietoEVRY

– TransUnion LLC