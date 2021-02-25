Expanded Polystyrene Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe | Explored in Latest Research

“The Expanded Polystyrene market was estimated at 12.4 billion US$ in 2019 and is probable to grasp 17.7 billion US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout 2019-2026”
Global Expanded Polystyrene market report gives a complete knowledge of Expanded Polystyrene Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Expanded Polystyrene market with current and future trends.
Valuable Points Covered in Expanded Polystyrene Research Study are:
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
- Expanded Polystyrene Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
- Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
- Data mining & efficiency
- Interconnectivity & Related markets
- Expanded Polystyrene Market Ecosystem Map
- Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
- Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
- Expanded Polystyrene Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
- Current Market Key Trends
- KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
- Company Competitive Intelligence
Major Players Covered in Expanded Polystyrene Market Report are:
- Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.
- Arkema S.A.
- BASF SE
- Flint Hills Resources, LLC
- Kaneka Corporation
- LG Corporation
- NOVA Chemicals Corporation
- SABIC
- Styrochem
- Total S.A.
- Ravago Group
- Versalis S.P.A
- Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH
- Unipol Holland BV
How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?
- The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
- The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.
Expanded Polystyrene Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:
Based on product, Expanded Polystyrene report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
- White
- Grey
- Black
Based on the end users/applications, Expanded Polystyrene report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
- Construction
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Expanded Polystyrene Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|
Market size available for years
|
2020 – 2026
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2015 – 2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 – 2026
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026
|
Segments Covered
|
Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
|
Pricing and purchase options
|
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
Major Points in Table of Content of Expanded Polystyrene Market Report are:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Expanded Polystyrene Market Landscape
Part 04: Expanded Polystyrene Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Expanded Polystyrene Market Segmentation by Product Type
- White
- Grey
- Black
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Expanded Polystyrene Market Trends
Part 12: Competitive Landscape
Part 13: Competitive Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
