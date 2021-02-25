Fish Protein Market (COVID-19 Analysis) – Industry Report Share, Growth, Trends Analysis

Fish protein is a rich food additive, which is a colorless and tasteless powder obtained from whole fish. Three types of fish proteins are available in the market, which include fish protein concentrate, fish protein hydrolysate, and fish protein isolate. Yellowtail amberjack, Tuna, Anchovy, Coho Salmon, Trout, Snapper, Tilapia, Bluefish, Pollock, Grouper, Sardines, Mackerel, Cod, Haddock, Flounder, Perch, and Halibut are various types of fishes from which fish protein is extracted. Fish protein majorly finds its application in animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The adoption of fish protein has been witnessed to be considerably high in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up quickly.

The global fish protein market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecasted period. This is attributed to rise in use of fish protein for livestock animals and increase in adoption of fish protein in pharmaceutical industries. In addition, increase in prevalence of diseases among poultry farms fuels the adoption of fish meal in the emerging countries such as China and India. This is attributed to the fact that fish meal contain s72% fish protein and helps to increase the resistance power of poultry birds against various diseases, which helps to increase their life span, thereby boosts the market growth. However, high cost of fish protein coupled with issues regarding storage and high transportation cost limit the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in hesitance among consumers to purchase sea food and aqua products due to alarming increase in water pollution restricts the growth of the global market. Conversely, surge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics, which contain fish protein and rise in popularity of fish protein among youth are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the fish protein market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co., Limited, BioOregon Protein, Mukka Seafood Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd, Nutrifish, Qingdao Future Group, Scanbio Marine Group, and Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd.

