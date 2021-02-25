Geotextile Tubes Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global geotextile tubes market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. Geotextile tubes are large tube like sludge dewatering bags or geo-containers constructed from permeable geotextiles. Geotextile tubes are used for dewatering and desludging to reduce the leakage of contaminants to the environment. Consumption of geotextile tubes is rising globally, which is attributed to the growing use in end-use industries.

The global geotextile tubes market has been gradually evolving due to the growing applications in dewatering process. The increase in use of geotextile tubes in dewatering of contaminated sediments, sewerage sludge, and waste in a sewage treatment plant life is expected to drive the growth of the market. Developing concerns of environmental degradation among governments is also expected to boost the demand for geotextile tubes. However, high cost of geotextile tubes is expected to hamper the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1289

Primarily, based on type, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into woven and non-woven. Woven geotextile tubes segment is projected to grow as it has satisfactory porosity and advanced tensile electricity, which permits efficient filtration. With growing awareness and rise coastal erosion, the growth of non-woven geotextile tubes is also predicted to increase during the forecast period. Based on end-user industry, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into wastewater treatment, agriculture, aquaculture, pulp and paper mills, construction, marine, and others. Geographically, the global geotextile tubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies in the geotextile tubes market include TechFab India Industries Ltd, Koninklijke TenCate, Flexituff Ventures International Limited, KG, Huesker, Ace Geosynthetics, Officine Maccaferri, Low & Bonar, Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd, NAUE GmbH & Co., and Fibertex Nonwovens are some of the leading players in the geotextile tubes industry. In order to stay competitive, these market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger, and acquisition.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the geotextile tubes industry for building strategies.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global geotextile tubes market size from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The global geotextile tubes market trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their contribution in the global geotextile tubes market growth are enlisted in the report.

– The global geotextile tubes market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1289

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Woven

– Nonwoven

By End-Use Industry

– Wastewater Treatment

– Agriculture

– Aquaculture

– Construction

– Marine

– Pulp and paper mills

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA