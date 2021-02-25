Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market 2021: Industry Demand, Insight & Forecast By 2025 | InForGrowth

Intelligent Transportation Management System Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market for 2021-2026.

The “Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Intelligent Transportation Management System industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6908922/intelligent-transportation-management-system-marke

The Top players are

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom International

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Iteris

Ricardo

Savari

Transcore

Lanner Electronics. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation On the basis of the end users/applications,

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification