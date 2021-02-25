All news

Global Market Analysis Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Industry by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2026

“The Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market size was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Mn.”

Global Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument market report gives a complete knowledge of Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument market with current and future trends.

Valuable Points Covered in Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Research Study are:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Current Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

Major Players Covered in Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Report are:

  • DIAS Infrared GmbH
  • OMEGA Engineering Inc.
  • CHINO Corporation
  • AMETEK Land
  • Micro-Epsilon
  • PCE Instruments
  • Dwyer Instruments.
  • Fluke Corporation
  • Heitronics Infrarot Messtechnik GmbH
  • LumaSense Technologies
  • B+B Termo-Technik GmbH
  • Optris GmbH
  • Sensortherm GmbH
  • Testo SE & Co. KGaA

How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?

  • The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
  • The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.

Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

Based on product, Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • By Component (Sensors, Displays, Connectors, Processors, Others)
  • By Product (Portable, Fixed Mount)
  • By Instrumentation Type (Broadband Radiation Thermometers, Narrowband Radiation Thermometers, Ratio Radiation Thermometers, Fiber Optic Radiation Thermometers)

Based on the end users/applications, Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • By Application (Body Temperature Measurement, Object/Asset Temperature Measurement, Room Temperature Measurement, Liquid Temperature Measurement, Others)
  • By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics, Metals & Mining, Building & Construction, Energy & Power, Petrochemical, Chemical, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details

Market size available for years

2020 – 2027

Base year considered

2020

Historical data

2015 – 2019

Forecast Period

2021 – 2027

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026

Segments Covered

Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Pricing and purchase options

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Major Points in Table of Content of Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Report are:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Landscape

Part 04: Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • By Component (Sensors, Displays, Connectors, Processors, Others)
  • By Product (Portable, Fixed Mount)
  • By Instrumentation Type (Broadband Radiation Thermometers, Narrowband Radiation Thermometers, Ratio Radiation Thermometers, Fiber Optic Radiation Thermometers)

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Non Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Trends

Part 12: Competitive Landscape

Part 13: Competitive Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

