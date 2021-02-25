Global Modular Construction Market Report: Highlighting Major Drivers and Key Trends 2021- 2026

“The Modular Construction market was estimated at 90 billion US$ in 2019 and is probable to grasp 136.2 billion US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% throughout 2019-2026”

Global Modular Construction market report gives a complete knowledge of Modular Construction Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Modular Construction market with current and future trends.

Valuable Points Covered in Modular Construction Research Study are:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities

Modular Construction Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Data mining & efficiency

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Modular Construction Market Ecosystem Map

Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Modular Construction Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)

Current Market Key Trends

KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

Major Players Covered in Modular Construction Market Report are:

Laing O’rourke

Red Sea Housing

Atco

Bouygues Construction

Vinci

Skanska AB

Algeco Scotsman

Kef Katerra

Lendlease Corporation

Sekisui House Ltd.

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG

Dubox

Wernick Group

CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co., Ltd.

RIKO Group

Algeco

Guerdon Modular Buildings

Hickory Group

Design Space Modular Buildings Inc.

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Elements Europe

Premier Modular

DMD Modular

How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?

The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.

The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.

Modular Construction Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

Based on product, Modular Construction report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

By Type (Permanent, Relocatable)

By Material (Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic)

Based on the end users/applications, Modular Construction report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Housing

Commercial

Healthcare

Education

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Modular Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2020 – 2026 Base year considered 2020 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2021 – 2026 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Major Points in Table of Content of Modular Construction Market Report are:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Modular Construction Market Landscape

Part 04: Modular Construction Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Modular Construction Market Segmentation by Product Type

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Modular Construction Market Trends

Part 12: Competitive Landscape

Part 13: Competitive Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

