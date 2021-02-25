All news

Global Textile Home Decor Market 2021: Current Scenario, Development Status, Key Strategy for Driving Growth

“The Textile Home Decor Market size was valued at US$ 108.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 178.3 Bn.”

Global Textile Home Decor market report gives a complete knowledge of Textile Home Decor Industry based on key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis, and key drivers. The market size is anticipated to grow at a large scale over the forecast period (2021-2026). The primary focus of this study report is to give users an extensive insight into the market. So that users can apply strategic processes to benchmark themselves globally. Key drivers, as well as challenges of the market, are discussed in the report. Also, reports provide an in-depth analysis of the Textile Home Decor market with current and future trends.

Valuable Points Covered in Textile Home Decor Research Study are:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Textile Home Decor Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Textile Home Decor Market Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Textile Home Decor Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Current Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

Major Players Covered in Textile Home Decor Market Report are:

  • Mannington Mills (US)
  • Companhia de Tecidos Norte de Minas (Brazil)
  • Kurlon Enterprise Limited (India)
  • American Textile Company. (US)
  • Leggett & Platt (US)
  • Nitori Holdings Co.
  • Ltd (Japan)
  • Williams-Sonoma. (US)
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US)
  • Ashley Furniture Industries (US)
  • Mohawk Industries. (US)

How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?

  • The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
  • The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company accounts for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.

Textile Home Decor Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

Based on product, Textile Home Decor report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Bed Linen & Bed Spread
  • Kitchen Linen
  • Bath Linen
  • Floor
  • Others

Based on the end users/applications, Textile Home Decor report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Offline Retail Stores
  • Online Retail Stores

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Textile Home Decor Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details

Market size available for years

2020 – 2026

Base year considered

2020

Historical data

2015 – 2019

Forecast Period

2021 – 2026

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026

Segments Covered

Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Pricing and purchase options

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Major Points in Table of Content of Textile Home Decor Market Report are:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Textile Home Decor Market Landscape

Part 04: Textile Home Decor Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Textile Home Decor Market Segmentation by Product Type

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Textile Home Decor Market Trends

Part 12: Competitive Landscape

Part 13: Competitive Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

